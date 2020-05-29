Luz Elena Echeverria Shows Off Her Perfect Booty In A Pink Thong On Instagram

Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria took to her Instagram account and teased her 1.1 million followers with a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, Luz Elena could be seen rocking a skimpy bikini top featuring gray cups and thin pink straps that enabled her to flaunt a glimpse of her sideboob. She paired the risque top with an equally racy pink thong that perfectly showcased her peachy posterior.

She sported a full face of makeup to complement her bikini. The makeup application seemingly included some foundation, a pink blush, pink eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and well-defined eyebrows. She also appeared to have worn a dark pink lipstick and had her nails painted with a yellow polish.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in soft waves and let her locks fall over her back.

For the photoshoot, she stood near a wall that boasted a white and brown floral wallpaper. She rested her elbows on the wall, turned her face toward the camera, closed her eyes, held her hands above her head, and stuck her booty out.

According to the tags in her post, her skimpy bikini was from the online clothing retailer, Maria Gueixa Sports. She also tagged her photographer Juan Esteban Echeverri for acknowledgment.

Luz Elena included a caption in Spanish. According to a Google translation, she used a motivational statement and wrote that just like the stars only shine at night, every dark chapter in a person’s life is an opportunity to show how strong they are.

Within four hours of going live, the racy picture amassed close to 6,000 likes. In addition to that, Elena’s most ardent followers flocked to the comments section and left about 270 messages in which they praised her amazing booty and sensual sense of style.

“You are the star that shines on my timeline every day and makes my day. What a great body, simply spectacular!!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I love you. You are that little light that I need in my life!” another user chimed in.

“You have the most tempting body I have ever seen. I can’t explain how sexy you are, my goddess,” a third admirer remarked.

“Oh wow, what an amazing bikini. Please post more booty pics!” a fourth follower requested.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models, including Anais Zanotti, Daniela Tamayo, and Francesca Cipriani D’Altorio.

Luz Elena often teases her fans with her sexy booty snaps. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a while ago, she wowed her fans with a hot lingerie snap that sent temperatures soaring.