Ashleigh Jordan Rocks White Sports Bra And Lavender Leggings For Ab Workout

Ashleigh Jordan chose to target her abs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pair of lavender leggings and a white sports bra, the blond bombshell started her workout with a set of oblique crunches. Ashleigh lay on her side for the exercise and stacked her legs one on top of the other. Then she bent one knee and raised it toward her shoulder as she leaned her upper body towards it. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 20 repetitions.

In the second video, Ashleigh moved on to doing “Around The World” crunches. With her arms stretched above her head, she lay on her back for the exercise. Then she lowered her arms with a semi-circular motion as she raised her knees toward her chest. Her caption suggested doing 10 repetitions per set for three rounds.

Remaining on the floor, in the next clip, Ashleigh raised both of her legs until her feet were perpendicular to the ground. After that, she raised her upper body and reached around her knees to clap her hands. Ashleigh recommended the same rep count that she did for the previous exercise.

She performed a series of side crunches next. To perform the exercise, she leaned to one side and then raised her knee toward her chest as she pulled her arms downward. After each repetition, Ashleigh placed her hands behind her head and twisted her torso.

Ashleigh ended the video series with a cooking demonstration where she showed her 3.5 million fans how to whip up a “five-minute snack” that consisted of pan-fried bananas and Greek yogurt.

“This not only works super well with yogurt but you can also add it to vanilla ice cream to make it a super sweet snack,” she said.

Ashleigh’s fans thanked her for the fitness inspiration in the more than 100 comments under the post.

“Thank you so much for your Great inspiration and healthy tips. Also, have a healthy wealthy and successful journey,” one fan wrote.

Others expressed an eagerness to attempt the exercises and the recipe she demonstrated.

“I’m totally trying the recipe and of course the work out lol thanks,” another Instagram user added before including a flexed bicep and thumbs up emoji to their comment.

Amidst other compliments about Ashleigh’s appearance and her workout attire, her cat got some attention too since it made a cameo in each of the workout videos.

“Cat is so cute. Just hanging out there!” a third Instagram user commented.

“Love your workouts, love your cat,” a fourth wrote.