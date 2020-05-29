Satirical Sites Test Facebook’s Fact-Checking Stance By Posting Articles Calling Mark Zuckerberg A Pedophile

A pair of satirical websites are taking aim at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, claiming that he died and accusing him of being a pedophile in an apparent test of the website’s vow not to wade into fact-checking on its site.

Zuckerberg drew controversy this week when he spoke out against Twitter’s decision to add a fact check to a post from President Donald Trump that included unfounded of voter fraud on mail-in voting. Zuckerberg said that Facebook should not be an “arbiter of truth” and would not be following Twitter in doing so.

Zuckerberg is now coming under fire on his own site for that stance. As Business Insider reported, two Australia-based satirical websites now appear to be testing the company’s vow not to wade into fact-checking, even on obviously false statements. The sites The Shovel and The Chaser have shared articles with false claims about Zuckerberg, including one with a headline that called him a “child molester.”

It is a tactic that others have taken in the past. After Facebook refused to remove a doctored video making it appear as if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was inebriated by slowing its speed to 75 percent, some shared doctored videos of Zuckerberg on the Facebook-owned Instagram.

In the video, a likeness of Zuckerberg bragged about misusing personal data of the site’s users.

“Imagine this for a second: One man, with total control of billions of people’s stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures,” Zuckerberg’s likeness said, via Vice. “I owe it all to Spectre. Spectre showed me that whoever controls the data, controls the future.”

Zuckerberg has come under fire for his stance against Twitter, especially after Facebook’s role in the 2016 election. The investigation on Russian interference found that Facebook was a major conduit for misinformation from Russia, and critics say the site did nothing to stop it. The site instituted a number of changes in the wake of the election and ramped up its security measures, but Zuckerberg remained a target for criticism for many.

Zuckerberg’s statement vowing not to add fact-checking to Facebook came the same day that Trump unveiled an executive order meant to weaken social media companies, part of the president’s continued attack on sites that he claims have a bias against conservative voices. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump told reporters on Thursday that he would shut down Twitter if he had the legal authority to do so.