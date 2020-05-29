Mary Bellavita Displays Her Perfect Figure In A Red Bodysuit And Nude Panties

American fitness model Mary Bellavita took to her Instagram page on Thursday and posted a set of throwback lingerie snaps to tease her 1.8 million followers.

In the pics, Mary could be seen rocking a red lace bodysuit that featured spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and a criss-cross cut-out design on the chest. The risque ensemble allowed Mary to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. She teamed the racy top with a nude-colored thong that not only showcased her perfect booty but also enabled her to flaunt her sexy legs.

In terms of makeup, she kept it simple and seemingly opted for a shimmery white eyeshadow, lined eyes, some mascara, and nude lipstick. She wore her brunette tresses in soft waves and cascaded them over her shoulders and back.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place in Miami, Florida, and Mary posted three snapshots from the shoot. In the first picture, she could be seen standing against a wall, situated between a glass door and a large window. To pose, she rested one of her hands on the wall, ran the other hand through her hair, lifted her chin, turned her back toward the camera, and stuck her booty out.

In the second picture, which was a frontal shot, Mary stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She turned her face toward the window, held her hair with both hands, parted her lips, and closed her eyes. The third pic was quite similar to the second one but this time, Mary looked toward the floor.

She included a long caption with the post in which she wrote about how much she loves sharing throwback snaps because they help her reminisce about old memories. She also tagged her photographer Jonathan Shupert in the post for acknowledgment.

Within 12 hours of posting, the snaps garnered more than 20,000 likes. Her fans also took to the comments section and posted close to 280 messages.

“You’re so strong and beautiful! Greetings from Rome, Italy,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, you are absolutely stunning. I love your booty,” another user chimed in.

“A look at your amazing body and face made my day. You are the best,” a third admirer remarked.

“Goddess!!! Wonderful photos. You look so amazing and elegantly sexy!” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Mary’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Francia James and Thierry B.

A look at Mary’s timeline shows that she loves to flaunt her peachy posterior from time to time. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans by rocking a red thong that she teamed with a pair of black fishnet tights to pull off a very seductive look.