Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Hitting A Golf Ball

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders put her golf skills on display in a recent video upload on Instagram. She was filmed wearing a turquoise top and small skirt that showed off her toned legs as she hit a drive on a golf course.

The 32-year-old originally made a name for herself as an ace golfer, and this clip gave fans a hint of what she’s capable of on the links. This was shot as part of a promo for the show 18 Holes which airs on the Fox Sports network. The golfer was recorded as she readied herself to hit an approach shot.

Sonders looked stunning in golf gear. The fitness model had her brown hair in a long braid which hung out the back of a white hat. She wore a tight-fitting collared turquoise shirt that hugged onto her assets, and a short white skirt that barely covered her curvy backside while offering fans a view of her sculpted legs. The television personality wore a pair of white shoes, and a glove on her left hand to complete the look.

The clip started with Sonders hunched over and adjusting her footing. A voice was heard giving instructions off-camera, and the former Michigan State University standout laughed them off. She made a comment about her nails being too long as she settled in for the shot. Sonders held her follow-through after hitting the ball and this pose gave a glimpse of her athletic physique. The model said she was satisfied with that shot and was filmed walking to a golf cart and blowing a kiss to the camera as the video ended. She added a caption that joked about her long nails ruining her glove.

Many of her 474,000 Instagram followers appreciated the footage, and over 3,100 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over 12 hours after the video was posted. Sonders’ replies were filled with comments about her golf game, and how great she looked on the course.

“Imagine trying to concentrate on your golf game while playing 18 holes with holly??? Slice, slice, topped, shanked,” one fan joked.

“Holly I need you to teach me how to golf,” a follower commented.

Several comments referenced her fingernail issue.

“Two problems with Press-ons, they inhibit the swing and the handy,” an Instagram user replied.

One fan wanted to know if Sonders was better than fellow female golf pro, Paige Spiranac.

“Who is the better golfer… you or Paige??” he asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders posted another video showcasing her athletic abilities earlier this month. She wore a skin-tight bodysuit while playing a basketball on a mini hoop for that clip.