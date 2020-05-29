Elizabeth Warren Reportedly Top Candidate For Running Mate, ‘In Regular Contact’ With Joe Biden

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has been “in regular contact” with former Vice President Joe Biden, The Hill reported on Thursday.

Warren is reportedly seen as one of the top contenders for Biden’s running mate in November’s 2020 presidential election, when he will face off against President Donald Trump. According to the publication’s sources, Warren has “increased her outreach” to Biden’s allies on Capitol Hill.

Warren has reportedly also been in contact with former President Barack Obama. According to those close to Obama, the former commander-in-chief is impressed with Warren’s proposals to revive the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the economy in the gutter, I think he believes she can play a big role in the recovery. He appreciates her ideas,” an Obama ally told The Hill.

An individual close to Biden said that the former vice president feels similarly about the Massachusetts senator. Biden, the person said, also “appreciates and respects” Warren’s proposals. “She’s at the top of the list for a reason,” they added.

Polling suggests that picking Warren would be a good decision. A recent Politico/Morning Consult survey showed that 26 percent of voters would be more likely to back Biden if he chose Warren as his running mate. The survey also found that Warren is popular among African-American voters, Hispanics, and voters under the age of 45.

Warren is nevertheless a risky pick. The former White House hopeful hails from the state of Massachusetts, which is governed by Republican Charlie Baker.

If Biden picks Warren as his running mate, Baker will have the power to select anyone he wants to fill her seat, which could jeopardize the Democratic Party’s chances of taking control of the Senate. Baker’s temporary appointee would be replaced or reelected in a special election in 2021.

Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kamala Harris of California have also been talked about as top contenders for Biden’s vice presidential pick. Given that they are both from blue states, they seem to have a significant advantage over Warren.

But, according to some, picking Warren would still be a wise move. Democratic strategist Mike Lux said that the Massachusetts senator “would be the strongest pick electorally.”

Lux explained that “there’s this big enthusiasm gap in a lot of the polls between Biden and Trump, and I think Warren would really help change that dynamic.”

Biden’s team has reportedly also been in contact with Florida Rep. Val Demings. The former vice president — who has vowed to pick a woman as his running mate — is reportedly looking for an experienced politician who participated in a nationwide campaign.