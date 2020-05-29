Walt Disney World Temporarily Suspends Dining Plans, FastPasses, And Extra Magic Hours

Significant changes are coming to the Walt Disney World Resort upon the parks reopening in mid-July, but it’s more than anyone imagined. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney will implement social distancing and limited capacity in the theme parks. Now, Disney is temporarily suspending FastPass+ reservations, Extra Magic Hours, and all Disney dining plans as well.

On July 11, 2020, Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will reopen. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will open on July 15. Leading up to those parks allowing guests back in, Disney has confirmed that major changes will be in place for the remainder of 2020.

The Disney Parks Blog reported that the suspension of these three amenities comes along with the guidance of health officials and their research.

As a result of the limited capacity allowed inside restaurants, Disney is canceling all dining plans through the end of the year. Those who already had one booked on their vacation packages will be refunded the cost of what they paid.

Disney is also canceling all current advanced dining reservations and special experience bookings. Guests will have the opportunity to rebook their reservations in a new 60-day booking window instead of the old version, which was 180 days.

Danny Cox

The four theme parks of Walt Disney World will operate at a reduced capacity for quite some time due to the impact of COVID-19. Cast members will patrol the park and help guests maintain social distancing measures while Disney utilizes additional space in their queues.

To assist in keeping large gatherings from coming together, Disney has temporarily suspended FastPass+ reservations. Guests will not be able to book any FastPasses “for the time being” in advance or on the day of being in a park.

Disney will automatically cancel all existing FastPass+ reservations. Guests will see them drop off of their My Disney Experience account at some point in the near future. The same thing will happen with their dining reservations.

Upon announcing the reopening dates for their theme parks, Disney revealed shortened operating hours. For the same reasons, Extra Magic Hours are temporarily suspended for the time being at all four parks.

This year, for those heading to Walt Disney World, it is going to be a somewhat different experience than they may have had in the past. The suspensions of these amenities may seem a bad thing, but the parks’ reduced capacity and additional opportunities with fewer people could make up for them.