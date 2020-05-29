Bianca Richards Rocks A Racy Black Swimsuit And Flaunts Major Cleavage

Australian fitness model Bianca Richards took to her Instagram page on Thursday and wowed her fans with a very hot swimsuit picture.

In the snap, Bianca could be seen rocking a black swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline and high-cut bottoms. As a result, she put her enviable cleavage and a glimpse of her sexy thighs on display to tease her fans.

In terms of accessories, she wrapped a blue and white printed bandana on her head and wore a classy watch that featured a brown leather belt and a white dial with a gold frame. She also opted for a butterfly-shaped gold pendant that rested right above her cleavage and drew viewers’ attention toward her flawless décolletage.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly featured a foundation that gave her face a perfect matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a light magenta shade of lipstick, and applied some mascara to accentuate her beautiful eyes.

Bianca wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back.

To strike a pose, she sat on the floor against the background of a glass fence. She, however, did not disclose the exact location.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the snap was a throwback, captured during her getaway in Greece, and expressed her desire to revisit the place soon. She also disclosed that her watch and jewelry were from the designer brand, Sophia C. In the end, she tagged her photographer Casey Bennett and Bikini Destinations productions for acknowledgment.

Within four hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has garnered more than 7,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Bianca’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted 450-plus comments to praise her amazing figure and sexy ensemble.

“Wonderfully sexy!! You are so beautiful, pretty and a gorgeous girl!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I would love to go with you! Exquisitely beautiful babe and Greece, wow!” another user chimed in.

“Google the prettiest and hottest girl on earth and if it doesn’t show your pictures, then google is useless! a third follower wrote, adding multiple hearts and laughing emoji.

“Wow. You are simply stunning!! a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my sweet love,” “perfection,” and “goddess,” to express their adoration for Bianca.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support, including Jaylene Cook and Sara Natividad.