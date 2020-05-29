Qimmah Russo Pulls Down Leggings And Exposes Killer Abs In Latest Instagram Set

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo wowed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Pulling down her leggings, Qimmah exposed her chiseled abs and her fans were notably impressed.

The celebrity chose bright blue leggings and a black crop top with blue trim for her latest set of pictures. The crop top crossed around her neck and showed off her toned arms and shoulders as she posed for the first picture in her latest Instagram set.

Carrying a large grey bag over one shoulder, Qimmah was seen with one hand positioned under her bust as she slightly raised the bottom of it. The other hand pulled down the leggings to help expose more of her toned midriff. As a result of this, the fitness trainer’s killer abs were on display for her adoring fans.

Standing against a grey wall, Qimmah’s dark curls were pulled back on each side of her head in half-ponytails. Being naturally stunning, she did not appear to wear much makeup. However, it did look like her eyes were made up with neutral shades. She also seemed to have selected a pale shade of pink lipstick.

The set of images also included two other snaps of Qimmah in similar poses. The second image showed the celebrity smiling at the camera. One leg was bent and crossed in front of the other as her arms hung relaxed at either side of her body. The final snap saw Qimmah pulling back her dark hair as she looked towards something that was off-camera.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Best shape and most beautiful face ever,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Looking nice in blue Qimma. Can’t wait until I work out with you and your brother. Looking forward to getting fit,” a fan said.

“[Your] workout gear is awesome. [Your] hair looks great,” another person wrote, also adding three heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers chose to only use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes, muscle, and fire emoji. However, a few used the crying emoji likely in a way to show how they felt about not being as fit as Qimmah.

The fitness trainer often delights her followers with videos and images of her famous abs and muscular physique. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah recently showed off how she maintained her appearance as she worked out alongside a busy highway.