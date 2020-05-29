Instagram Model Raquel Benetti Juggles A Soccer Ball While Showcasing Her Fit Body

Instagram model Raquel Benetti showed off her athletic figure and her insane soccer skills for her latest update. She uploaded a clip from a soccer field where she juggled a ball while sporting a tight sports bra and small skirt that showcased her killer curves.

Benetti – who has been dubbed “The Muse of the Freestylers” – is known for her ability with a soccer ball and showed off a few tricks in her latest video. She was recorded inside an enclosed field called the Soccermania Football Society, which is located in her hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil. This footage was shot before the coronavirus outbreak.

The 29-year-old had her long black hair pulled back in a ponytail. Benetti wore a tight-fitting white Nike sports bra along with a short blue-colored athletic skirt. She also rocked a pair of high socks and aqua-blue soccer shoes. This ensemble gave fans a view of her sculpted legs and curvy figure.

The soccer pro kicked the ball back and forth from her left to her right foot to start the clip. Then she performed a stunning high kick with her left leg while maintaining control with her other foot. Benetti repeated the feat while high-kicking her right leg, and kept juggling the ball. She knocked the ball back and forth one more time before kicking it into the air and catching it. The model flashed a peace sign at the camera before ending the clip. In her caption, she mentioned missing being able to train at Soccermania Football Society.

Many of the Brazilian’s 1.2 million Instagram followers took notice of the impressive video, and more than 18,000 of them slapped the “like” button. Benetti had over 190 comments in Portuguese and English. Her replies were swamped with heart-eye and clapping hands emoji. Fellow soccer pros Ricardinho and Lucas Figueiredo left praise in the comment section. Brazilian model Iara Ramos joked that she could pull off the same feat if she had Benetti’s ball.

“Look how happy she is after finishing the move,” one fan remarked.

“You are so perfect,” another added.

“Tremendous,” an Instagram user commented.

“I love you,” an admiring fan wrote while adding a heart emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Benetti posted a sizzling photo in a grey and pink bikini. What made this swimsuit snap stand out from the others was that the soccer pro held an official “Raquel Freestyle” ball in her hand. That poolside photo garnered more than 43,000 likes from her loyal fan base.