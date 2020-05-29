Anllela Sagra Shows Off Toned Physique As She Stands in Front Of A Mirror For Latest Underwear Set

Instagram model Anllela wowed her 11.6 million followers with her recent set of images and videos. Wearing black underwear, the model showed off her amazing body and her fans were quick with their response.

In the set, which included two images and two videos, Anllela was standing in front of a gold-edged mirror. This gave her fans a glimpse of both her front and rear side as she took the selfies.

Anllela chose to wear black Calvin Klein underwear. The crop top featured a small keyhole at the front that gave the slight peek of underboob as the celebrity stood tall for the shot. Her narrow hips and flat stomach were on display in the video as she moved slightly to give those watching a better view of her amazing physique.

Wearing a tiny bikini bottom, her fans could see that it was a thong thanks to the view from the mirror. As a result of this, her pert derriere was highlighted as was her toned thighs and calves. In one picture and video, Anllela was seen holding her thigh just underneath her buttocks. In the other ones, her hand hung by her side.

Anllela’s hair appeared to be damp, as though she had only just stepped out of the shower and was now in the process of getting dressed. Her long hair hung down over her back and nearly reached her buns.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had garnered more than 31,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“Queeeeeeen,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“SUPERB,” a fan said, using all capitals to highlight their enthusiasm for the set.

“Your boyfriend so lucky to have [a] beautiful woman like u,” said yet another.

“Love you!!!,” another person wrote, also using a heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji, sometimes used in long strings to highlight how fans felt. One follower even used a ring emoji, perhaps to indicate that they were so enamored by Anllela that they would like to “put a ring on it,” just like the Beyonce song.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this is the second recent Instagram post that showed Anllela wearing Calvin Klein underwear. In the previous image, she asked her legions of fans to caption the “side look” she was giving as the shot was taken.