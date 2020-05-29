Victoria Justice And Madison Reed Stun In Swimsuits With Plunging Necklines For Birthday Photos

Madison was celebrating her 24th birthday.

Victoria Justice helped her younger half-sister, Madison Grace Reed, celebrate her birthday in style. On Thursday, the 27-year-old Victorious star took to Instagram to share a photo set of the sleek, chic swimsuits that she and Madison wore for a special birthday photo shoot.

For her 24th birthday, Madison opted to stand out in a vibrant red bathing suit. The figure-flattering garment had a wide, plunging neckline that hit right beneath the bust. The swimsuit also featured thin spaghetti straps with small silver ring accents. The leg openings were a high cut that accentuated Madison’s slender but curvy hips and shapely thighs.

The stylish social media influencer accessorized her swimwear with three stacked cord necklaces that were blue, orange, and white. Two of the delicate choker-style cords were adorned with a single large pearl apiece. Madison’s other accessories included a pair of drop earrings that were mostly hidden by her hair and a gold bangle on her right wrist.

On her head, Madison wore a plastic tiara shaped like a birthday cake covered with colorful candles. It was emblazoned with the words “Birthday Girl.” The letters were the same colors as the candles: teal, pink, and blue. The headband was also accented with fluffy white marabou trim. Madison wore her golden brown hair down and straight.

Victoria’s bathing suit was black, and her color choice helped ensure that Madison’s more vivid swimsuit got noticed first. However, the older sister’s swimwear had a more daring V-neck that plunged down so low that it almost hit Victoria’s navel. Her bathing suit also featured wide shoulder straps, a front seam, and a high-cut leg.

Victoria wore her sleek dark hair down with a center part. She and Madison appeared to be wearing similar makeup, including pink lipstick, mascara, and black eyeliner.

In the first photo, Victoria posed with her arm around Madison’s waist. The second snap showed the two sisters standing to the side. Victoria was embracing Madison from behind, and Madison was holding an adorable fluffy dog. A massive pool float could be seen behind the group, and it appeared to be the same one that was pictured in recent photos of Victoria and Madison rocking even skimpier swimsuits.

The caption of Victoria’s post was full of praise for her sister, and the former Nickelodeon star’s fans also showed both siblings some love in the comments section.

“Wife goals! The most gorgeous women alive,” read one response to Victoria’s post.

“So does being that good looking just run in the family??” another admirer remarked.

“My queens. Two jewels,” enthused a third fan.

“You two are so lucky to have each other,” a fourth comment read. “So much beauty in this picture.”