After becoming the highest-grossing video game movie of all time, Sonic the Hedgehog is officially getting a sequel, Variety exclusively reported earlier today.

On Thursday, it was confirmed by Sega Sammy and Paramount Pictures that a sequel was currently in development. Jeff Fowler will return to direct the film while both Josh Miller and Pat Casey will pen the new script.

Since the sequel is still in such early stages, it is not yet clear which cast members will return for the second movie in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. The 2020 film starred James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Tika Sumpter. Ben Schwartz starred as the voice of Sonic.

The first movie released this past February and told “the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth.”

Sonic teamed up with his new human best friend Tom (Marsden) to try and defend planet Earth from Dr. Robotnik (Carrey). Dr. Robotnik, also known as Dr. Eggman, is an evil genius and the video game character’s main nemesis.

Despite being released before the coronavirus pandemic, the film was still affected by the shuttering of cinemas, cutting its theatrical run short. To compensate, Sonic the Hedgehog released early on home video.

Not only did the film soar to the top of the box office and break records as a live-action video game adaptation, but it also achieved the “fourth-best Presidents Day weekend debut.”

Fans of the film took to social media to express their excitement over the confirmation of a sequel.

Many people noted that they already assumed a sequel was in the works thanks to the post-credits scene that teased the arrival of Tails, another popular character from the video game franchise.

A few people joked that the announcement was the “only” good news they had heard in a while.

“Awesome news!! Loved the first one. Tails looked so cute in the post credit scenes,” wrote one fan.

“One sequel?? First sequel of 3 billion I hope!” exclaimed another.

“That’s what they get for Putting In Efforts and Redesigning the character from scratch so it actually looks Good! What they get? Budget for a sequel of course!” chimed in a third person.

Since there is no indication as to what the story for the sequel will be, several fans shared their theories on social media.

Others shared their dream cast additions. It appeared that multiple users want to see Tom Holland join the franchise. Some folks requested that Knuckles, another fan-favorite character from the video game, become part of the films.