Krissy Cela Rocks Gray High-Waisted Shorts And Blue Sports Bra For Lower Body Towel Workout On Instagram

Krissy Cela got creative with her lower body workout in a new video series posted to Instagram on Thursday. In the shared clips, the British fitness trainer used kitchen towels as gliders to train her legs and glutes.

Dressed in a pair of high-waisted gray shorts and a blue sports bra with crisscrossed straps at the back, Krissy started her routine with a series of reverse lunge sliders. For this exercise, she positioned one foot on a weight plate and place a towel under the other foot behind her. Using the towel for momentum, she slid that leg backward as she bent her front knee. In her caption, Krissy recommended doing four sets of 15 repetitions each.

In the second video of the series, she transitioned to doing lateral sides. Krissy added another towel to the workout at this point. Crossing her arms in front of her chest, she leaned forward pushed the towel to the side as she bent the opposite knee. Krissy then repeated the exercise with her other leg. In her caption, she recommended doing 40 repetitions in a set for four rounds.

The third video saw her place a towel under one foot and use a semi-circular motion to slide it forward and backward. Krissy seemed to struggle with her balance during this exercise and warned that it was “painful” in her caption.

Finally, in the fourth clip of the series, Krissy propped herself up with her arms for a series of hamstring curls. With towels under both feet, she slid the towels while keeping her glutes lifted off of the floor. Her caption suggested doing four sets of 2o repetitions.

The post accumulated more than 15,000 likes in four hours and more than 140 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, Krissy’s fans shared lots of positive reactions to the exercise demonstration.

“Killer workout! I’m sweating! More of these please! I love the towel variations,” one person wrote.

“Such a creative workout to do at home!” another added before including a heart-eye and flexed bicep emoji to their comment.

But others seemed intimidated by the circuit’s apparent difficulty.

“Ahh this is so creative, I love it,” another Instagram user added. “But I’m dying just watching this are you tryna kill usssss.”

And a third set of commenters quipped that the towels could be great for housekeeping.

“I feel like you are just trying to trick us into mopping our floors,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.