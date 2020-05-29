Jessica Weaver Shows Off Tiny Waist And Ample Assets As She Asks Fans For Their Favorite ‘Sexy’ Traits

Instagram model Jessica Weaver wowed her 9.4 million followers with her recent post. Giving the peace sign and asking her fans what three traits they thought made someone sexy, she also showed off her ample assets as her fans eagerly responded.

In the image, Jessica was perched on the edge of a grey-colored sofa. Holding her hands up, her fingers formed peace signs as she smiled for the camera. Behind her, the Venetian blinds were open and daylight streamed through. In the background, a stairway with wooden banisters can be seen as well as a set of handheld weights and a pair of black sneakers with white soles on the floor below.

However, the focus was on Jessica, who showed off a bright pink turtleneck crop top that clung tightly to her enormous chest. Under that, her tiny waist and toned midriff were shown along with what appeared to be a diamond belly button piercing.

Jessica also wore a tie-dyed miniskirt in rainbow colors. The item of clothing hugged her hips as she sat on the sofa.

It appeared that Jessica may have only just gotten dressed as her long blond hair was still damp. Unstyled, her locks hung down on either side of her face. The Instagram sensation also chose to wear minimal makeup. With apparent eyelash extensions, she seemed to have used some mascara and eyeliner as well as a pale shade of pink lipstick.

As soon as Jessica posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the image had gathered 47,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Shy, intelligent, but does not know she is sexy,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Entertainment entertainment and entertainment,” a fan said in response to the caption.

“Goodmorning Sunshine… Character personality self confidence,” said yet another.

While Jessica’s admirers were quick to point out their favorite traits when it came to sexiness, others were more enamored with her outfit.

“Sorry I just love the outfit!” another person wrote.

For those that loved it, Jessica informed her fans that top was from Broken Promises Co. and the skirt was courtesy of Connie’s Fashion Vault.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Ever popular were the heart-eyes and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently defied gravity with a video she posted. Wearing a pink negligee, the model entertained her adoring fans by bounding up and down in it and sticking her tongue out at the camera.