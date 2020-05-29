Olivia Jade’s ‘End Goal’ Is To Get Back On YouTube & Rebuild Her Brand As Her Famous Parents Face Jail Time

The beauty influencer is ready to get back to work following Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's guilty plea in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli wants to get back to her role as a beauty influencer, but she reportedly knows it will be a struggle following her parents’ involvement and recent guilty plea in the college admissions scandal.

An insider told Us Weekly that Olivia has plans to work her way back toward her once-thriving career as a YouTube star and influencer as her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, prepare to serve prison time.

“As far as her career, getting back on YouTube is still the end goal,” the insider told the outlet.

While the source added that Olivia knows “she might face some struggle,” she is ready for opportunities to rebrand—even if it means working with companies she wouldn’t have considered teaming up with before.

“She also knows that certain brands might want to capitalize on this whole situation and will be interested in working with her,” the insider said. “It might not be her ideal picks, but she knows there is still a platform there for her and she will regroup and rebuild her brand in one way or another.”

Before her family’s fall from grace, Olivia had brand deals with Sephora, Tresemme, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smashbox, Too Faced Cosmetics, and more.

The source also explained that all along Olivia has always had the mindset that the college scandal drama will eventually blow over. While the young entrepreneur knows it will be “an uphill battle” to get back in business, she is ready to start from scratch as she rebuilds the brand she began at age 15 with makeup videos on YouTube.

“[She] knows it’s a slow rebuild and that she’ll have to start from the ground and be weary of her choices,” the source added, while noting that Olivia feels “more confident” now than she did six months ago when she attempted to dip her toes back into making YouTube content.

Olivia last posted to YouTube in December and has shared photos to Instagram a handful of times since her parents’ scandal broke. She most recently shared a makeup clip with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. In comments to the post, fans were happy to see Olivia back doing makeup tutorials.

After a year-long legal ordeal, last week Olivia’s parents decided to plead guilty to fraud charges after allegedly paying $500,000 to get the YouTuber and her sister, Isabella, into the University of California as phony crew team recruits. The celebrity couple will be sentenced in August.