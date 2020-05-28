‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Believes She’s ‘Too Nice,’ Claims The Mean Girls Are ‘Winning’

Scheana Shay believes the nice cast members finish last.

Scheana Marie doesn’t believe it pays off to be nice, at least when it comes to starring on a reality program.

During a recent interview, the Vanderpump Rules cast member reflected on the recent claims of her ex-editor, Bri Dellinger, who admitted to trying to embarrass her on the show, and suspected that because she is so nice to the people she works with, she’s often taken advantage of.

“I think people mistake my kindness for weakness and just think it’s OK to always walk all over me and make jokes and make fun of me because I’m such a forgiving person,” Scheana told Maria, according to a May 28 report shared by Us Weekly magazine.

While appearing on a podcast in early May, Bri told listeners that finding embarrassing footage of Scheana was one of her favorite things to do and claimed that Bravo favors Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé, Beau Clark. She even suggested that Stassi and Beau had been deemed as the “heroes” of the long-running series.

According to Scheana, she began to realize that her nice behavior may be working against her while chatting with her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Max Boyens. As she recalled, the two of them wondered why they were always being nice to their fellow employees and always the ones to apologize first when it clearly wasn’t working in their favor to do so.

“The b***hes are winning! They’re the ones with most followers, they’re the ones with the most job opportunities!” she explained.

Scheana went on to say that she’s not a mean girl but when it comes to the upcoming ninth season of the show, fans are going to see her being a lot more outspoken than she’s been in the past.

“No one is ever afraid of hurting my feelings, why should I be afraid of hurting theirs?” she wondered.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen Doute agreed that Scheana has “taken a beating” on Vanderpump Rules in recent years during an appearance on the Mention It All podcast last week and suggested that she actually carried the show on her back during the series’ eighth season.

Kristen then pointed out that if it weren’t for Scheana, there would have been no connection between the original cast members of the show and the five new additions who were added to the series last summer.

“She was the only olive branch between the OG’s and the new cast members,” Kristen said, according to a report from Reality Tea.