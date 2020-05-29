‘Step Up’ Series Gets Picked Up For Season 3 At Starz

The Step Up: High Water series, starring Naya Rivera and Ne-Yo, is making a coming back for Season 3, and it has found a new home, according to a report from TVLine.

The series, which was canceled by YouTube in 2019, has been picked up by Starz for a third season. The official announcement was made by the network through a statement from Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz.

“[Series creator] Holly [Sorensen] and her team have created a new and dynamic iteration of the series that captures the hallmarks that have made the Step Up franchise so successful and elevates the storytelling for the premium, global audience,” she said. “This, coupled with the worldwide appeal of the multi-talented, multicultural cast, will make this series a great addition to our slate.”

The network also posted the announcement to its Instagram page, and based on the comment section, it seems fans couldn’t be more excited about the third installment of the series.

“Let’s gooo, bout time,” one fan said.

“Thank you [Starz] for reviving my favorite tv show,” another chimed in.

Step Up: High Water is inspired by the Step Up Lionsgate film franchise, which has earned over $600 million at the worldwide box office. The series follows Ne-Yo’s Sage Odom, the legendary founder of High Water Performing Arts School, and his partner in dance and life, Collette, played by Rivera, who’s best known for her role on Glee.

Season 3 will bring new challenges to Sage and Colette’s relationship as they navigate dealing with criminal charges, financial issues, and powerful political enemies who’ve set out to destroy them and all they’ve worked to build at High Water.

The chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, Kevin Beggs, described the upcoming season as a reimagining of the entire movie franchise with “high energy, lots of heart, and electrifying dance moves,” according to a report from Hollywood Reporter.

As for the rest of the cast, Tricia Helfer will be joining the gang this season as Erin, along with a host of returning faces, including Petrice Jones as Tal, Faizon Love as Uncle Al, Marcus Mitchell as Dondre, Jade Chynoweth as Odalie, Carlito Olivero as Davis, Terrence Green as Rigo, Eric Graise as King, and Kendra Oyesanya as Poppy.

The announcement did not reveal a premiere date for Season 3, but the first two seasons will be available exclusively on the Starz App and On Demand just before the new season airs.