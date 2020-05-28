Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Curves In White Lace Lingerie

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning triple Instagram update in which she showed off her curves in a white lace lingerie set. The lingerie was from the luxury brand Honey Birdette, and Yaslen made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Yaslen didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be posing indoors, in a neutral space with a white wall behind her and a furry rug or throw beneath her. She had a white cat with brown ears to her left, and petted the four-legged creature as she flaunted her fit physique.

The bra featured feminine embellishments, from delicate lace along the top of the cups to a pattern on the lower portion. It also showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the white hue looked stunning against Yaslen’s sun-kissed skin.

She paired the bra with matching bottoms that featured the same collection of various embellishments, creating a unique and majorly sexy look. The waistband of her underwear came right to her belly button, accentuating her hourglass physique as it hugged her slim waist. The bottoms also included garter belt straps, and Yaslen had the straps attached to a pair of white thigh-high stockings.

Her hair was styled in loose waves, and she kept the look simple, only adding a gold necklace to accessorize.

In the second snap, Yaslen had the camera zoom in a bit so that her face was partially cropped out of the frame but her body was visible from a closer perspective. In the third and final snap in the series, Yaslen held her cat in one hand while she playfully nibbled her thumb with the other, flashing a smile at the camera.

Her followers loved the sexy update, and the post received over 16,300 likes within just two hours, including a like from fellow blond bombshell Hannah Palmer. The post also received 247 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Loooove this set on you,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Absolutely stunning omg you’re so sweet,” another follower added.

“WOW. We can’t see it from behind though?” one fan remarked, curious to see Yaslen’s sculpted rear in the skimpy ensemble.

“Love the outfit and you of course,” another follower said.

