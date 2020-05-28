Suzy Cortez Shows Off Racy TikTok Moves As She Cuddles A Teddy Bear In Her Underwear

Instagram model Suzy Cortez wowed her 2.2 million followers with her recent video post. Showing off her TikTok moves in her underwear, her fans quickly responded.

Suzy recently decided to show off some sultry dance moves as she mouthed along to “Som Original” by Bypamellaa and reminded her followers that she also had a TikTok account. Crouching on her knees and one hand, as well as carrying a teddy bear, the Miss BumBum world champion delighted her followers as she gyrated along to the music.

Suzy wore tight floral spandex shorts that she had featured in a previous Instagram snap. However, this time she paired it with a matching crop top with black edging that showed off plenty of her cleavage as she leaned forward.

The small black and white teddy bear featured three red hearts that had the words “I Love You” printed on them. Suzy was positioned on a bed with a padded white headboard as she danced along with her stuffed friend.

The Instagram sensation chose to wear her hard hair out and straightened. Several times she flicked it over her shoulders or smoothed it away from her face as she sang and danced.

Her piercingly blue eyes were framed by fake eyelashes as well as what appeared to be black mascara and matching eyeliner. On her plump lips, she wore what seemed to be a pale shade of pink lipstick. She completed the look with diamond stud earrings and a pale-colored shade of nail polish on her perfectly manicured fingernails.

As soon as Suzy posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the clip had gathered more than 24,000 likes and a multitude of comments.

“Very beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“See you soon!” a fan said in response to the request to follow Suzy on TikTok.

“Princesa hermosa,” one person wrote in Spanish, which translated to “Beautiful Princess.”

While there were some written comments, most of her admirers preferred to use long strings of emoji in order to convey how they felt about the video. At the time of this article, the most popular appeared to the fire, heart-eyes, and various heart emoji. However, the bomb emoji was also used regularly.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently shared another racy video for her Instagram followers to enjoy. In that one, which preceded a new photoshoot, she wore strappy underwear and carried a whip. The clip also showed her being oiled up ahead of the scheduled shoot.