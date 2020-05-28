Victoria Fuller And Chris Soules Are Now Exclusive Inside Sources Say, ‘Bachelor’ Nation Weighs In

Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are only dating each other.

Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller and former Bachelor Chris Soules are officially exclusively dating, an inside source confirmed on Thursday, May 28. The rather unexpected couple have reportedly been together since last month, according to US Weekly.

Rumors sparked that Fuller and Soules might be an item when Fuller posted an Instagram photo of herself on April 27 poised on a coffee table in what is believed to be Soules’ living room. She labeled her location as Arlington, Iowa where Soules is known to live and works as a farmer. To further clue fans in, Fuller wrote “farm life” in her caption.

The pair have been tight lipped regarding the status of their relationship. But according to the inside source, this isn’t just a fling for them. They are officially “exclusively dating,” the source said.

The source also provided information regarding where Fuller is currently residing. She left quarantine with Soules briefly for Memorial Day and has now returned to the farm.

“She is still quarantining with him in Iowa. She drove to visit Kelsey Weier who lives in Des Moines over Memorial Day weekend but is now back with Chris,” they said.

Like Fuller, Weier was also a contestant on Peter Weber’s recent season of The Bachelor.

Soules reportedly reached out to Fuller via social media and their relationship progressed from there. However, the pair seemed to be an unlikely couple to many that knew them. Former Bachelor Ben Higgins seemed hesitant regarding the relationship, explaining that while he is friends with Soules, Soules has not opened up to him regarding his relationship status. Higgins explains that what he knows of Soules’ personality and what he has seen of Fuller on television just don’t seem to match up. He suggested they might not have a whole lot in common.

“I wish he would talk to me about it. Victoria seemed a lot more outspoken than Chris. Chris is a super quiet, shy guy. He has a great family. He’s really good at what he does. He’s a great farmer, and I didn’t see that side of Victoria. That doesn’t — none of that relates with her,” he said.

But Bachelor host Chris Harrison seemed more optimistic about the unexpected couple, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

While Harrison admitted that the relationship seemed to be out of the blue and “nobody saw it coming”, he did express that he is happy for the pair and thinks it is great that they have connected with one another.