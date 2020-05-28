Abigail Ratchford Eats Nutella While Wearing Lingerie In Sexy Throwback Photos

Abigail Ratchford took to her Instagram story on Thursday, May 28, to share several throwback photos of herself modeling with food. Two of those images featured the model — wearing nothing but a bra-and-panty set — posing with Nutella dripping on a plastic spatula.

The brunette bombshell wore a red lacy bra that flaunted her ample assets. Her massive bust and décolletage were featured prominently in the top, and nearly spilled out of the garment. The matching pair of underwear rode up high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure and fit physique. The thong panties were sheer in the back, and emphasized her curvaceous derriere.

In the first photo, Abigail laid on her back on a marble kitchen countertop. She held the spatula of Nutella with one hand, while the open jar was in the other. The white utensil dripped with the hazelnut cocoa spread, right into the model’s mouth. She closed her eyes in the sensual shot. She arched her back and stretched out her body on the counter.

She laid on her stomach in the second snapshot, this time exposing her booty in the underwear. She looked off to the side in the picture, a lock of hair falling over her cheek. She twisted the spatula in her hands. The Nutella container sat on the counter.

Abigail’s mouth was open in both photos, and her pearly white teeth gleamed in the light.

Her licorice-colored locks fanned out in waves around her head and down her shoulder.

She appeared to wear a full face of makeup, starting with her dark brows, which seemed to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her green irises.

It looked as if she wore a bronze shadow on her lids. Her feathery lashes curled up dramatically, nearly touching her brow bone and making the whites of her eyes stand out. Her waterline seemed to be filled in with kohl liner. Her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

Abigail’s cheeks looked contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop.

Her plump pout appeared to be painted with a peachy nude gloss.

Her long nails seemed to be lacquered with a nude polish.

