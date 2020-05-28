Kelly Clarkson Tells Gordon Ramsay She Wants Another Baby As His Son Adorably Crashes Their Interview

Gordon showed off his softer side by holding up 1-year-old Oscar, and Kelly made a hilarious comment about the tot.

Kelly Clarkson told professional chef Gordon Ramsay that she’d love to have another bun in the oven during Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

As soon as Kelly was connected to the Hell’s Kitchen star via video chat, she was greeted by a surprise guest. A smiling Gordon held up his 1-year-old son Oscar to say hello, and the tiny tot adorably stared into the camera. Oscar was clad in a pale yellow onesie for his television appearance.

As soon as Kelly saw the chubby-cheeked baby, she placed her hands on both sides her face to show her surprise.

“Oh my gosh!” Kelly said. “Do not do this to me! I so want another child, and my husband is like, ‘No, we have four.'”

Kelly called Oscar “so cute” as his proud papa bounced him up in the air. Gordon then handed the baby off to someone to begin chatting with Kelly about cooking, but the British chef probably wasn’t too thrilled with her snack idea.

“I know this is a weird statement, but I kind of want to eat your baby,” Kelly quipped. “He’s so cute.”

Kelly and Gordon’s family talk temporarily ended there, but the 53-year-old TV chef could have given Kelly some ideas on how to convince her husband that five children aren’t too many. Gordon and his wife, Tana, currently have five kids, although most of them are already adults. In addition to baby Oscar, their brood includes daughter Megan, 22, twins Jack and Holly, 20, and Matilda, 18.

As Kelly and Gordon’s interview continued, the chef moved to the kitchen to give Kelly a mini-tour of the room where he makes culinary magic. This is when Oscar crashed their interview by popping up again. the adorable tot was shown sitting on a blanket on the floor. He was surrounded by pots, pans, and kitchen utensils, proving that he’s a chip off the old block.

Upon seeing Oscar again, Kelly confessed that she was suffering from a major case of “baby fever.” Apparently, the tot was patiently waiting for his dinner on the stove to finish cooking. When Gordon asked Tana what it was, she informed him that it was mashed sweet potatoes and veggies.

“I wish I could eat like your baby,” Kelly told Tana and Gordon. “Your baby eats better than me.”

Tana then informed Kelly that she, too, would like to have another baby.

“Six! What? Seriously?” was Gordon’s incredulous response.

Kelly has two biological children with her husband, Brandon Blackstock. Daughter River Rose is 5 years old, and the couple’s son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, turned 4 years old in April. Kelly is also stepmom to Brandon’s two kids from his previous marriage, Savannah, 17, and Seth, 13.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly, Brandon, River, Remy, and Seth are riding out the COVID-19 pandemic at Kelly’s ranch in Montana, where she’s been remotely filming her talk show.