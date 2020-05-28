Brooke Evers Shows Off Killer Figure In Strappy Bikini

Brooke Evers took to her Instagram account on Thursday, May 28, to post a two-picture slideshow that saw her in a seriously skimpy bikini, much to the delight of many of her 611,000 followers.

The Australian DJ and model was featured outdoors during a beautiful, sunny day. Both shots captured Evers from a low angle, framing just the model and the sky in the background. For the first, Evers faced the camera, giving her fans a good glimpse of her frontal body. She placed one hand over her eyes, protecting them from the sun. She stood with her legs past shoulder-width distance, showcasing her strong legs.

The second picture captured Evers turned around. She propped the front leg forward as she arched her back, causing her booty to stand out. She tilted her chin up and closed her eyes, allowing her lips to hang slightly open. The pictures were taken in the Gold Coast, Queensland, according to the geotag.

Evers stunned in a two-piece bathing suit in a bright lavender tone that contrasted with her blond hair and tan skin. Her bikini bottoms featured a thong back that bared Evers’s pert derriere. They tied into large bows on the sides, which she pulled way high on her hips. The front included a delicate embroidered detail.

She paired her thong with a matching top that was equally stylish. It included small triangles that teased her cleavage, and spaghetti straps that tied behind her back. The bra had another set of straps that crisscrossed over her stomach. Her swimsuit was from Minimale Animale, as she revealed in the caption.

She accessorized her look with a print wrap tied around her head. Her hair was worn loose in wavy strands that fell over her shoulders.

Within half a day, the photo has attracted more than 8,700 likes and over 180 comments. Her fans used the space below the photo to express their admiration for Evers, showering her with compliments.

“Fitness machine keep up the great work Brooky,” one of her fans wrote.

“*looking for a gym that’s open in Australia*,” replied another user.

“No wonder the fkn Ice caps are melting,” a third fan chimed in.

“Sending this photo to NASA, because you’re a star,” added a fourth admirer.

Evers is no stranger to flaunting her figure on Instagram. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she previously shared another image in which she rocked a white bikini top. She added a pair of racy Daisy Dukes to the ensemble, which fit tightly around her tiny waist. She accessorized the style with small gold hoop earrings. The picture showed Evers sitting on a bed as she tilted her head to the side to look at the camera with a serious expression.