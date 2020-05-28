Erica Mena Flaunts Her Curves In A Backless Snake-Print Top: ‘Officially 8 Months Of Being A Wife’

Erica Mena shared a sultry photo with her 5 million Instagram followers on Thursday evening. In her latest upload, she rocked a backless halter top from Fashion Nova that showed off her curvy figure and even some sideboob.

In the snap, she posed in front of a trimmed hedge outdoors. She stood on cobblestone steps in an elegant pair of white high heels while facing away from the camera. She looked to the left to gaze directly at the lens, although her aviator sunglasses obscured her eyes. She added a stylish flair to the image by lifting one hand to brush hair behind her ear and bending one leg forward.

Her sexy top only fell to the front. The silky snake-print fabric revealed her entire side, including the curve of her breast and the swell of her hips. It appeared to be tethered to her body by only the thin straps around her neck.

Erica paired her scandalous shirt with a pair of form-fitting white pants that sat low on her hips. She accessorized the chic outfit with a couple of bracelets, earrings, and a necklace.

The Love & Hip-Hop star appeared to be wearing makeup in the pic. While her eyes were hidden from view, it did look like her lips were filled in with lipstick, and she pursed them softly to add to the overall flirtatious vibe of the image.

In her caption, she celebrated the fact that she has officially been married for eight months now. Erica married rapper Safaree Samuels last October.

Her photo proved to be quite popular with her fans. It racked up over 21,100 likes in the first 30 minutes since it was shared on her Instagram page. Her admirers seemed eager to talk about the stunning photo as they quickly left almost 200 messages in her comments section.

“And they said it wouldn’t last 3 months congrats and you look bomb,” gushed one fan.

“I see the glow, I am happy for you and Safaree,” said another, alongside three flame emoji.

“Wifey looks good on you sis,” praised another devotee, also using several flame emoji to emphasize their point.

“You look fantastic, Keep up the hard work and I could only imagine looking as beautiful!” exclaimed a fourth person.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Erica had shared a daring triple-photo update showing her wearing a plunging white swimsuit that flaunted her abundant cleavage and her voluptuous booty. The sexy post wound up garnering over 194,000 likes.