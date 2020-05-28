Kim Lee Wows Her Followers While Wearing Tight Metallic Dress, ‘Class Is Timeless,’ She Insists

Instagram model Kim Lee wowed her 501,000 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a classic style of dress, she noted that “class is timeless” and her fans were eager to agree.

In the shot, Kim was standing against a golden-hued backdrop that showed splotches of varying shades of color. The background coloring called attention to Kim’s skin tone and extra lighting also appeared to add to the effect.

Kim’s dark hair fell in gentle waves over a shoulder as one hand reached up behind her head, giving her locks a further tousled look. Her dress was a fitted metallic number that featured shoestring straps and a thigh-high split down one side. As Kim bent one leg, her toned thigh pushed through the gap and created a wonderfully ruched effect that matched the neckline of the outfit.

Keeping with the metallic theme, Kim wore large earrings in a hooped fashion. She also showed off a pair of gold bangles on the wrist that rested against the backdrop.

On her lips, the Instagram celebrity wore what appeared to be a peachy shade of lipstick as she pouted seductively at the camera. Her eyes were made up in neutral shades and what appeared to be some eyelash extensions and darker eyeliner. Kim’s cheeks were defined with blusher and gentle highlighting also showed off her dark eyebrows that had been shaped to perfection.

The gorgeous shot had some help, according to Kim. She listed Christian Arias as the photographer. Julian Morales and Tom Ford were tasked with glamming things up while Saint Laurent and 8 Other Reasons were listed for wardrobe requirements.

As soon as Kim posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the image had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments as well.

“My heart melts by looking at ya,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Loving the outfit!!,” a fan said.

“You are timeless,” said one admirer as they agreed with Kim’s caption.

“Yasss!!!” another person wrote, also using some emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers chose emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and various colored heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Lee also recently posted a raunchy video of herself. As the DJ also known as Asian Kim Kardashian mouthed along to the song and moved suggestively, her followers were captivated.