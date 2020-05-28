Jessica Killings Sizzles In Red-Hot Bikini For Stunning New Photo

Jessica Killings teased her 1.9 million Instagram fans on Wednesday, May 27, with a new update that showed her in a barely there bikini that put her curves front and center.

The Instagram star rocked a bright red two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her caramel skin tone. The top had small triangles that allowed Killings to show off her ample cleavage. They boasted clear straps that connected the bodice and another set that went over her shoulders. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured the same clear straps. She wore them pulled up high on her sides, which helped to showcase her hourglass figure by contrasting her hips and her itty-bitty waist.

Killings wore her highlighted blond hair styled down in straight strands that fell onto her shoulders. She also opted to wear a full face of makeup, which seemingly included black liner, light-colored shadow, mascara and nude lipstick.

In the shot, Killings was seen outdoors in front of a house. She appeared to be standing in a swimming pool as she pressed the side of her thigh against the edge. She placed one hand on the ground for support while she leaned in the same direction. The camera was positioned close to the ground and Killings had to look downward in the picture. Her eyes were focused and her full lips were minimally parted.

In the caption, Killings shared that she is currently on day 5 of a 75-day program. The challenge was created by Andy Frisella, from the Real AF podcast, as a mental challenge to help people “take complete control of your life,” as explained by Popsugar. Killings also revealed that her post was an add for 1st Phorm, of which Frisella is the CEO.

In under a day, the photo garnered more than 31,100 likes and upwards of 580 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about her incredible figure and to express their admiration for Killings.

“Your body looks bomb,” one user raved.

“Killing it gorgeous,” replied another user.

“Ok tell me the secrets,” a third admirer asked.

“My daily motivation,” added a fourth fan.

Killings recently showed off her bikini bod once again, as previously reported The Inquisitr. She shared another Instagram photo in which she sported an olive green two-piece, which included a triangle top and string bottoms. She was sitting in the sand on a white towel with both legs off to the side. She accessorized her look with a stylish nude, wide-brimmed sunhat. The photo was also an ad for 1st Phorm, and she promoted the brand’s vitamin C product.