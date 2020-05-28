Kara Del Toro Goes Braless Under An Open Blazer For Sexy Selfie

Maxim hottie Kara Del Toro kept fans on their toes on Thursday with a scorching upload that saw her snapping a sexy selfie in the mirror. The blond bombshell wore absolutely nothing under an open blazer, striking a sultry pose as she showed off her toned body. While the chic, white top managed to censor her perky bust, keeping the photo from becoming too NSFW, the look completely exposed her cleavage, offering a great view of her toned midriff and killer abs as well. Kara coupled the long-line blazer with black biker shorts that flaunted her thighs. She further tantalized followers by tugging on her bottoms, pulling down the high-rise waistline to bare her belly button.

The cheeky shot showed the Texas native posing with her knee up on a chair, which was draped in a faux fur cover. The all-white decor included a few other stylish objects that added a sophisticated vibe to the snap, among which fans could notice an ornate, gilded hand mirror and a lavish feathery decoration resting on a small wooden stool at her back. The backdrop showed a massive mirror, which appeared to be covering a large dressing. The reflected image created a hypnotic tunnel effect, while also revealing more details about the fashionable interior.

Kara looked smoking-hot in the skin-baring outfit, which she accessorized with gold, drop-down earrings and a twisted band ring on her finger. The model was attentively looking at her phone, slightly pursing her lips in concentration as she strove to capture that perfect shot. Her long, golden tresses were swept to the side, showcasing her sparkling jewelry. Her hair brushed over her shoulder in messy waves, adding to her appeal.

The gorgeous blonde sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing too much makeup. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and she seemed to rock a discrete eyeliner that accentuated her stirring gaze. Kara credited popular online retailer Boohoo for her outfit, tagging the brand in her caption. She added a humorous remark about how her selfies motivate her to clean her mirror, further showing her playful side with a smirking-face emoji.

The selfie didn’t take too long to captivate fans’ attention, racking up more than 16,500 likes in a little over one hour of having been posted. In addition, her admirers left 144 messages under her post within the same time frame, showering the model with compliments.

“Beautiful my lady,” commented one person.

“Gosh, you are gorgeous,” wrote a second fan, offering Kara a rose via emoji.

“Watching you makes me happy,” penned a third Instagram user, leaving a fire emoji followed by a string of red and black hearts.

“No one looks this good [heart-eyes emoji] no one,” gushed another one of her devotees.

The upload comes one day after Kara posed topless on the platform, flaunting her hourglass curves in nothing but a pair of tights.