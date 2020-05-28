‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Rhonda Paul Sizzles In A Burgundy Dress While Celebrating Her Birthday On Instagram

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle participant Rhonda Paul tantalized her 1.1 million Instagram followers in honor of her birthday on Thursday, May 28.

The reality show star sizzled in a flowy, burgundy dress as she took some amazing shots at the beach. In the background, Rhonda’s fans could see the foggy sky and a bridge behind her. They also got a view of the gorgeous ocean, which appeared to be darkened due to the grey sky. Rhonda was pictured alone in several of the posts.

For her first post, Rhonda kneeled in the sand as she was inches away from the water. She allowed the dress’ train to flow around her, and the influencer’s legs peeked through in the shot. While the dress fitted loosely towards the bottom of her gown, Rhonda made sure to point out that her assets were still going to be the center of her followers’ attention. As she kneeled, she showed off her cleavage as the dress was cut in the middle. The small straps on the dress also allowed Rhonda’s incredibly toned arms to shine through.

Rhonda stood in the water for the remainder of her posts. The second shot showed her posing to one side of her body. As she slightly touched her dress, she gave a pouty look for the camera. In the following photos, Rhonda showed off the front section of the dress while she decided to place her head in different positions. One photo showed the Georgia native giving another serious face as she kept one hand on her thigh and another on the gown. She then posed with her face away from the camera and also beamed a huge smile in the next slide.

The last two slides showed Rhonda with a mystery man. While many of Too Hot to Handle‘s fans recall her love connection with fellow contestant Sharron Townsend, she appears to be engaged to her new beau. Although she didn’t tag him in the photos, the pair looked ecstatic for their beach outing. Her man rocked a dark blue hoodie with a white t-shirt underneath, followed by multicolored shorts. In both photos, he and Rhonda were all smiles as he held a seashell with one hand.

Following her post, several of Rhonda’s former co-stars, including Townsend, wished her a happy birthday under her post. At the time of publishing, she received more than 100,000 likes and over 900 comments from her supporters.

“Imagine being this pretty,” one fan gushed.

“Omgggg I love the dress!! Where did you buy it?” another inquired.

“You’re perfect,” a third follower applauded.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” a fourth supporter chimed in.

Netflix watchers met Rhonda on the popular dating show, which premiered back in April. The premise for the show was to see what would happen when a group of attractive contestants is unable to have any sexual contact. Once the contestants came back for the virtual reunion, Rhonda and Sharron announced they couldn’t make their connection last after the show and decided to remain friends.