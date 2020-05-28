‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Were Heartbroken Over Canceled Wedding, He Talks Kids

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are reeling over their canceled nuptials.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were understandably devastated when they were forced to cancel their April 18 wedding in Newport Beach, California.

During a May 27 interview with Us Weekly magazine, Randall admitted that it was “heartbreaking” when he and his fiancé, who stars on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, learned they would have to postpone their big day due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Looking back on the moment their cancelation took place, Randall said he learned that he and Lala wouldn’t be walking down the aisle in April during a phone call she made to him as he filmed his directorial debut in Puerto Rico with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Right away, Randall fell apart emotionally and didn’t want to get back to work on his upcoming movie.

Luckily, after going through it during his phone call with Lala, the reality star encouraged Randall to pull it together and get back to his career. After all, despite the canceled wedding, she knows that the two of them are going to be together for the rest of their lives.

“‘It’s not the end of the world. I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re going to do this,'” Randall recalled Lala telling him.

According to Randall, he realized in that moment that he had a great partner in Lala.

Also during the interview, Randall opened up about sharing his two daughters, 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee, with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The kids go back and forth to the household,” he explained. “And when they go to their mom’s house, it’s the same group of people on her side, same group of people on our side. We have a schedule that we follow where we’re 50/50.”

While Lala and Randall’s canceled wedding was no fun for the couple, it may ultimately prove to be a good thing for fans of Vanderpump Rules.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, Lala and Randall appeared on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast in April, where they revealed that their wedding will likely be featured on the upcoming ninth season of the Bravo reality series if it takes place this summer during production on the upcoming episodes.

“I was adamant about making it in April so I wasn’t on TV,” Randall laughed, giving a nod to their previous wedding date.

Now, with their special day potentially postponed until July, Lala says they may not have any choice but to film.