Anastasiya Kvitko Nearly Spills Out Of Her Tiny Tan Swimsuit

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko gave her 10.9 million Instagram followers a very racy treat on Thursday afternoon by posting picture where she nearly spilled out of her swimsuit. In her caption, Kvitko wrote that she was sunbathing, cheekily adding that it was one of her favorite activities.

Though the location was not geo-tagged, the picture was likely taken in Miami, which serves as the current home-base for the Russian-born model. In addition, the background is one that fans have seen before, notably when Kvitko modeled a tiny pink bikini top and crochet skirt.

The Instagram star did not shy away from showing off her cleavage once again in this latest snap. She wore a brown colored swimsuit which expertly complemented her sun-kissed skin. The one-piece was a square cut style with straps fastened with gold accents.

However, what was arguably the most eye-catching aspect of the garment was its incredibly low neckline, and Kvitko looked on the verge of spilling out of the ensemble. The low cut nature on the sides of the suit further accentuated her cleavage.

The bottom half of the swimsuit was similarly skimpy, with sides that extended nearly to her waist, highlighting her hourglass figure.

Kvitko accessorized with two gold bracelets — included her beloved Cartier cuff — in addition to a hair tie and trendy light brown-tinted sunglasses. Her lightened locks were styled into a classic blow dry, and her hair was swept into a deep side part.

Kvitko posed by perching a beige chaise. She rested her body weight onto her right arm in a way that emphasized her famous curves. Her other hand appeared to be pushing her windswept hair from her face.

Though Kvitko’s sunglasses obscured much of her face, she appeared to opt for little makeup other than a swipe of mascara, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Fans went wild over the shot, and within just half an hour of posting, the sultry upload had already earned over 26,000 likes and close to 600 comments.

“If this woman isn’t perfection [I don’t know] what is,” gushed one awestruck fan.

“That body omg,” raved a second, accentuating the comment with two fire emoji.

“Princess of the universe,” proclaimed a third, adding the princess emoji.

“Absolutely stunning omg you’re a masterpiece… so wonderful,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with both a heart-eye face emoji and a red heart.

This is not the first time this week that Kvitko has dropped jaws. She previously floored her fans after posing in skintight Moto-inspired yoga wear, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.