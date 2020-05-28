Anna Nystrom Shows Off Pert Derriere In Cheeky Swimsuit

Anna Nystrom delighted fans with another smoking hot shot that was added to her feed less than an hour ago. The upload captured the Swedish bombshell in a tiny swimsuit that did a great job of flaunting her curvaceous figure.

Anna posed on a beach with a large body of water and a skyline filled with tall buildings directly in front of her. A geotag on the photo indicated that the picture was snapped in Dubai, United Arab Emirates — a place that combines beach life and city life. It appeared to be a gloomy day with a covering of grey clouds overhead. Anna posed in the center of the frame and looked over her shoulder with a slight smile and sultry stare. She pressed her tresses back behind her ear with one hand and kept the majority of her weight on one foot as she appeared to be taking a step.

Her day at the beach called for some skimpy swimwear, and her sexy one-piece did not disappoint. The Swedish babe opted for a simple black suit that complemented her fair skin while accentuating her hourglass curves. It had thin straps that showcased her toned arms as well as wide armholes that showcased a hint of sideboob. The garment also appeared to have a scooping neckline though the entire front was not visible because of the angle in which she was posed.

The fabric of the swimsuit clung tightly to her figure, leaving her tiny midsection and waist on display. Also of note was the swimwear’s high cut design, which showed off Anna’s curvy hips and muscular thighs. Meanwhile, the back tucked into her derriere and exposed ample booty — something that her fans absolutely loved. Anna did not appear to be wearing any accessories for her day in the sand.

She wore her long, platinum-blond tresses at her back, and a few loose waves added some volume to her mane. Anna’s look would not be complete without her usual application of glam that seemed to focus a lot of attention on her eyes with smoky shadow, dark liner, and thick mascara. Anna also seemed to have added her typical matte lipstick to her pout.

Fans have adored the post so far, and it’s attracted over 39,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

“You are looking very elegant,” one follower commented with a single star emoji.

“The beach is more beautiful because you are on her,” a second fan commented.

“You are very beautiful,” one more chimed in with the addition of a few hearts and flames.