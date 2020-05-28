YouTube Star Niki DeMartino Oozes Confidence In Just A Cardigan & Skimpy Panties

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The vlogger — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — is no stranger to impressing her followers and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 25-year-old stunned in a long-sleeved cream cardigan. She didn’t opt for any clothing underneath and displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. Niki paired the ensemble with skimpy white-and-yellow panties and white socks. She is known for sporting different colored hair and currently has orange and brunette locks. She accessorized herself with rings and a couple of bracelets. For her makeup application, Niki appeared to be going for a natural look but still seemingly put on mascara.

She posted five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Niki was captured in a bathroom from the thighs up. She left her wavy hair down and looked directly faced the camera lens with her cardigan tied up from the front. Niki raised one hand to her head and placed the other on the door beside her.

In the next slide, she was photographed sitting down side-on with her hair in a ponytail. Niki rested her feet on the side of the bath and crossed her arms on top of her legs. She looked over her shoulder and glanced at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the third frame, Niki snapped on her knees in the middle of the bathroom. She parted her legs and held onto her cardigan.

In the fourth and final pic, she was caught standing up in front of the toilet. Niki was captured from a lower angle and looked down at the camera.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 38,000 likes and over 470 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“You’re so beautiful Niki!! Ily!! I look up to you! You’re amazing!!” one user wrote.

“Imagine being that gorgeous!!” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You are literally gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“WHO LET YOU BE THIS HOT,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Niki has a twin sister, Gabi DeMartino, who also creates content on YouTube. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabi impressed her loyal social media audience in a soft long-sleeved white jumper paired with light blue denim short dungarees. She left one side of the garment hang loose, which helped show off the text on the jumper underneath. To complete the look, she put on white socks and sneakers.