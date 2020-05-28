Carrington Durham Wears Lace Lingerie On The Beach In Sizzling Photo

Carrington rocked a set from Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand.

Carrington Durham opted to wear lace lingerie instead of a bikini for a trip to the beach. On Wednesday, the 19-year-old social media star took to Instagram to share a smoking-hot photo of her unusual beachwear with her 1.2 million followers.

The model was fulfilling her duties as a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. For her sexy seaside photo shoot, Carrington wore a matching bra and panties set from the brand. The lingerie was olive green and it appeared to be semi-sheer and unlined. It was constructed out of delicate floral lace that gave it a romantic vibe.

Carrington’s bra was a classic balconette silhouette that put her ample assets on full display. The top featured underwire and visible vertical seams. Tiny bows on the adjustable shoulder straps were a flirty touch, and the revealing neckline was trimmed with pretty scalloped lace.

Carrington’s matching panties featured a cheeky design with thick side straps that elegantly arched over the model’s curvy hips. The front scooped down slightly to expose her flat lower abdomen.

Carrington posed to the side, which highlighted her trim, toned stomach and round, voluptuous chest. She displayed perfect posture by standing with her shoulders back and her back straight.

The model’s head was turned toward the camera. She stared into the lens with her piercing blue eyes as a small smile played on her lips. Her plump pout looked like it had been painted with lipstick in a natural matte pink shade. Carrington also appeared to wear pink eye shadow, dark mascara, and a hint of rosy blush on the apples of her cheeks. Her eyebrows were dark and full.

The model’s thick, waist-length hair was styled in beachy waves that cascaded over her chest, shoulders, and back. Her roots were dark, while the length of her hair was various shades of pink. The color was striking against her cerulean blue backdrop of sky and sea. The brilliant white sand of the beach could also be seen in her photo.

Since her picture was initially uploaded, Carrington’s Instagram followers have hit the “like” button on her post over 97,000 times. They also flocked to the comments section to shower her with effusive praise.

“Wow this is so pretty,” read one response to her snap.

“I fail to believe that theres people that actually exist who look this good. HOW,” another admirer gushed.

“She’s staring into my soul,” wrote a third fan.

While Carrington didn’t wear a bikini for her trip to the beach, fans got to see her rocking a two-piece in her bedroom in a fun video that she uploaded to Instagram earlier this month. Her bathing suit was a sunny yellow hue.