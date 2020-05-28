Arianny Celeste Looks Smoking Hot & Soaking Wet In Sexy Snap

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, a smoking-hot topless picture in which she got soaked underneath an outdoor shower. According to the geotag, the photo was taken at Sparrow Valley Retreat, a secluded spot in Aptos, California

Arianny stood under a stream of water in a rustic-looking spot with a large tree trunk visible behind her, and three shiny knobs on the wall nearby. A small planter with a plant could also be spotted in the background, although Arianny’s curves remained the focal point of the snap.

The brunette beauty went topless, and had her arms positioned in front of her chest so that her ample assets were obscured. A small diamond tattoo located right at the edge of her breast, above her rib cage, was visible, and fans were also tantalized by her curves.

The only piece of clothing she wore in the post was a pair of mustard yellow bikini bottoms. The swimsuit was a thong style, and flaunted her sculpted rear to perfection. The sides had a variety of ties that ended in bows, with strings dangling down her hip. The picture was cropped just below her rear, so her legs weren’t visible in the snap.

Sunlight came into the frame from somewhere above her, illuminating a portion of her arms and face for the magical snap. She glanced over her shoulder at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

Arianny’s brunette locks were soaking wet, and slicked back away from her face. The picture was taken by photographer and actor Taylor King, and Arianny made sure to tag him in both the picture and caption.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and it racked up over 28,500 likes within just two hours. It also received 410 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you are absolutely gorgeous,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“Natural beauty,” another follower added.

“What dreams are made of right there,” one fan said.

“Goddess,” a fourth fan remarked, followed by a string of heart emoji.

Arianny has been spending some time in Aptos, California lately, and she’s brought her followers along by sharing several snaps while she’s there, out in nature. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot in which she sat on a wooden area outside while rocking a yellow one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The swimsuit had crocheted embellishments that drew even more attention to her curves, and the vibrant hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin.