Abby Dowse Flaunts Long Hair, Luscious Cheeks In Sultry Snapshot

In her Instagram bio, Australian model, social media star and Fashion Nova ambassador Abby Dowse espouses a “good vibes only” credo. The 30-year-old continued to project as much and then some with a recent update to her feed that undoubtedly left her fan base feeling cheeky to boot.

Dowse took to Instagram on May 28 with a post featuring her tight, toned body adorned in a familiar black lingerie set. In the caption that accompanied the photo, she wished for her 2.2 million followers on the platform to have a good morning, something that is sure to occur after they were treated to yet another sultry snapshot.

The scandalous rear-view shot showed Dowse from the backside as she turned her head back slightly toward the camera and appeared to peer almost seductively downward at her hair. While the sharp line created by her left shoulder was left visible, her right shoulder remained entirely shrouded by her blonde locks, which also covered her upper back as they extended down past her hips.

Black straps held the lingerie to her slightly tanned skin, but largely failed to provide meaningful coverage for her sizzling frame. As Dowse stood with her legs spread slightly, a barely-there thong was the only thing that prevented the entirety of her mid-section and booty from being completely exposed to the camera’s lens.

Although she had appeared on IG in the same lacy black number in other recent updates, the backside angle of Dowe’s latest offering undoubtedly provided a whole new perspective on her killer curves and extreme sensuality in the outfit. As a result, Dowse’s army of admirers wasted no time in showering her with positive commentary on the picture. as well as her continued dispensing of eye candy for their enjoyment.

“You look amazing have a great day beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“Plz keep showing this side of you,” pleaded another.

“I love your B side,” opined a similar comment.

“I can’t get enough of your posts, out of this world GOREGOUS,” exclaimed another.

Within 40 minutes of hitting her feed, Dowse’s photo had inspired almost 300 comments just like the ones above and notched nearly 8,000 likes. Her steamy posts typically rack up tens of thousands of likes in short order, a feat that this photo is sure to match.

As mentioned previously, Dowse has thrilled her fans with her hot body in the same black lingerie before. On May 27, The Inquisitr reported that the Aussie bombshell had declared herself a “Lingerie lover” while showing off her front-side assets in the lacy ensemble.