Tyson Fury Talks About The Potential Of An MMA Crossover

Fans of the boxing world got to see Tyson Fury fight his way to the WBC heavyweight champion belt during a second bout with Deontay Wilder. Since the fight, fans have been asking if Tyson may ever find his way to the UFC, and according to Tyson, it’s not out of the question.

Tyson went live to his Instagram channel on Tuesday morning and took his viewers along as he completed his daily workout. Lasting over an hour long, the video shows Tyson’s at-home workouts while his wife and five kids join in. The family completed jumping jacks, push-ups, and other exercises, but halfway through the video, the conversation took a pivot.

Around the 46-minute mark, when Tyson completed his workout with his family, he brought Kugan Casius, Owner of IFL TV, live into his video on Instagram. During the conversation, the two spoke about everything from who Tyson plans to fight next in the boxing ring and if there’s a possibility that Tyson may, some day, join the UFC.

Tyson revealed that he has “had plenty of conversations” with UFC President Dana White about the possibility of joining the UFC and “having a fight with one of the guys,” referencing the UFC’s heavyweight roster.

He went on to say that at the current time, however, his focus is still on boxing.

“At the minute, I don’t need to fight UFC guys,” Tyson said.

Adding to that, Tyson revealed that he wants to finish up some goals he has for himself when it comes to his boxing career. He continued to say that there are a few guys that he is still hoping to have a match with – specifically naming a fight with Joshua and Dillan Whyte.

“I’ll fight anyone. And there’s a lot coming up, too,” he said.

Tyson sounded confident as he spoke about these potential boxing matches and continued to name other potential fighters he’d like to compete against, including Oleksandr Usyk, before circling back to the UFC.

“Until then, I don’t need a fight with Francis Ngannou” Tyson said.

He continued calling out other UFC heavyweight contenders including Brock Lesnar and Stipe Miocic, before adding that he doesn’t “need” these fights or crossover quite yet.

“When I’m finished what I’m doing in my own career, we can look at something like that” he added.

According to ESPN, there were some ongoing discussions about a potential bout between Tyson and boxing legend Mike Tyson. However, it seems as if discussions have fizzled out since and Tyson doesn’t believe anything will come between these two in the end.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tyson Fury has also been teasing another potential WWE match in the future.