‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is ‘Ready’ For Kids With Fiancé Randall Emmett

Randall Emmett offered an update on their baby plans this week.

Lala Kent is ready to start a family with her fiance, Randall Emmett.

Just over a month after the Vanderpump Rules cast member was forced to cancel her and Randall’s wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the movie producer spoke to Us Weekly magazine on May 27 and offered an update on their plans to welcome their first child.

“Lala is ready. That’s all I’m going to say,” Randall began.

Before their April 18 wedding was canceled, Lala planned to jumpstart her future pregnancy with a visit to the doctor to ensure she was good to go. However, after the spread of COVID-19 resulted in the cancelation of her nuptials, as well as major restrictions throughout Los Angeles, Lala and Randall began to reassess their baby plans.

“[The pandemic] definitely changed how we look at life,” Randall admitted.

According to Randall, the pandemic definitely changed his plans to start a family with Lala but because there is no clear timeline for when the two of them will be able to tie the knot, they could ultimately decide to have children before they say “I do.” As Randall explained, he believes his and Lala’s wedding is contingent on a number of factors, including the safety of his and Lala’s guests. Meanwhile, Lala could potentially get pregnant at any time.

“I think that the baby plans … she’s moved them up a little bit,” he teased.

While Randall hinted that Lala had decided to get pregnant before the two of them walk down the aisle in Newport Beach, he also confirmed that she is not currently expecting.

“She’s not pregnant, but we’re definitely open-minded to whenever that day comes,” he explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lala appeared on a special Cinco De Mayo episode of Maria Menounos’ podcast, Better Together with Maria Menounos, earlier this month, where she shared very different sentiments than Randall shared with Us Weekly magazine on Wednesday. In fact, she said, via a clip shared on YouTube, that she was okay with “waiting a couple of years” before she and Randall have kids and noted that “kids are a lot of work.”

Lala went on to say that while Randall wants just one more child, she prefers to have two, which means that the two of them will likely welcome two children of their own.

Randall already shares two daughters, 10-year-old London and 6-year-old Rylee, with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.