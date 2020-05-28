Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Incredible Legs In Underwear And Crop Top

Dolly Castro showed off her insane figure to her 6.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, May 28, with her most recent post. The Nicaraguan fitness model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a snapshot of herself rocking underwear, which allowed her to flaunt her strong lower body.

Castro struck a three-quarter pose as she looked straight-on at the camera. She smiled coyly, highlighting her high cheekbones. She placed the back leg in front of the other, showcasing her toned quads.

On her lower body, Castro wore just a pair of black underwear bottoms. They were made of a stretchy fabric that clung to her hips, in a boy shorts design. She wore the sides pulled up a bit higher than the front, in a way that allowed her to show off her chiseled abs and obliques. Up top, she had on a long-sleeved, light olive green shirt that was cropped considerably in the front, exposing her stomach.

Castro wore her dark brown hair in a middle part and style down in large waves, which she pulled over her right shoulder.

Castro said in the caption that she was absent the past several days because she came down with the flu. She also revealed that her post was an ad for 1st Phorm, a brand she is an ambassador for. In this particular occasion, she was promoting the company’s complex for hair, skin and nail health.

The snapshot has garnered more than 9,500 likes and upwards of 220 comments in under an hour of going live, proving it immediate became popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to welcome her back and to engage with her post.

“Oh wow seriously only miss dolly will look this good when recovering!” wrote one of her admirers.

“Thank god your [sic] ok hun you’ve been missed around here,” replied another one.

“I wonder how you keep looking in better shape with age,” a third user chimed in.

“I had the Flu earlier this year and it whiped me out of my energy! I’m glad your feeling better,” added a fourth fan.

Last week, Castro once again stunned her fans by showing off her style, as The Inquisitr has noted. The Instagram post showed her striking a cute pose in an elegant room. She stood in front of a mirror, which allowed her admirers to get a glimpse of both her front and back. She sported a deep-red top with lace details on the bodice and a zipper down the front. She teamed it with a pair of flattering skintight jeans.