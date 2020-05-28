Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Reportedly Broke Up Due To ‘Petty Arguments’ During Quarantine

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie reportedly couldn’t salvage their relationship after being quarantined together for several weeks.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the daughter of Lionel Richie have apparently gone their separate ways. Rumors had surfaced that Richie and Disick were over following his brief time in a rehab facility in Colorado. Prior to the news of their breakup, they were both spotted without each other multiple times.

According to Hollywood Life, the pair had been having issues since the coronavirus pandemic caused thousands of citizens to quarantine unless it was essential for them to leave their homes. The quarantine caused Richie and Disick to spend more and more time together at Disick’s home in Calabasas, California. While stuck at his house together, several disagreements came about within the couple’s relationship that they couldn’t come back from.

“There’s just a certain amount one person can take and Sofia reached various tipping points throughout her time with Scott that made things worse,” a source related. “They’ve always found their way back to each other, but for now, things are strained to say the least.”

The insider went on to say that most of the arguments between the couple were “petty” while they were quarantined. Disick, for instance, would allegedly neglect to take anything Richie said seriously, which would upset her throughout the day. The pair also couldn’t agree on small choices like television shows or what they should eat for the day.

As time went on, the disagreements began to fester, and Richie purportedly had no choice but to leave since she couldn’t use work as an excuse to get some much-needed time alone.

“Sofia is young and not being able to go out has made her realize what she had with Scott, and she didn’t like the person he was becoming,” the insider added. “She can’t travel and get away with him or even work or do photoshoots to give herself some space.”

Since Disick entered rehab at All Points North Lodge, Richie reportedly hasn’t been back to his home and has been staying instead with her father in the meantime. In addition to dealing with Disick’s behavior and alleged relapse, Richie was also allegedly frustrated with her boyfriend’s ties to the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Not only does Disick have three children with Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7 and Reign, 4 — he also continues to work on the family’s popular reality show. This reportedly left Richie feeling like she was under the family’s shadow, which was why she decided not to appear in any more episodes. Additionally, it was claimed that the 21-year-old influencer felt like she wasn’t ready to take on the role of a stepmom to Disick’s children.