Daisy Keech Gets Sexy In A Black Bra & Tie-Dye Pants

Daisy Keech’s most recent Instagram share saw her looking both comfortable and sexy. The hot new post saw the model in a bra and tie-dye sweatpants, and it consisted of two images.

The first photo in the set showed the model posing outside on a sunny day. She stood in the middle of a tree-lined street and gazed off into the distance with a slight smile. Daisy did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location, but the weather looked picture-perfect with a blue sky overhead. In her caption, the model shared with fans that she “got too hot,” which is likely why she stripped down to only a bra.

Daisy opted for sexy attire on a scorching day in an outfit from Fashion Nova. On top, she wore a tiny black bra with minimal fabric that clung tightly to her chest. Its thick waistband rested on her ribs and back and helped to push up her chest and flaunt massive cleavage for the camera. The garment’s thin straps left her arms and decolletage completely bare and Daisy wore a sweatshirt draped off of her arms while showing off her taut tummy.

The model added a pair of tie-dye pajama pants to her lower half that boasted a white Calvin Klein waistband, which highlighted her tiny waist and midsection. The rest of the garment was grey and had different splotches of pink that made for a tie-dye pattern, giving the look a vintage vibe. In the second photo in the series, Daisy ditched her sweater completely while facing her backside to the camera and looking over her shoulder.

She styled her long, platinum blond tresses with a middle part and hair fell down her shoulders and back. Daisy wore a pair of small gold hoop earrings as her only bling while also sporting a subtle but beautiful application of makeup. The look seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a dusting of shimmery highlighter on her cheekbones.

Her post has garnered plenty of attention in its short life, amassing over 287,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments. Many fans raved over Daisy’s toned abs while a few others complimented her outfit.

“You have a perfect body bby,” one follower commented with a few pink hearts.

“Can’t tell if they are pants or underwear, but they look good on you,” a second social media user chimed in.

“If you’re reading this I love you. And if you’re reading this you’re my hero,” another fan commented with the addition of a few flames.