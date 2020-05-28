Rush Limbaugh Says ‘You Have To Understand The Literal Outrage’ Of Some Minneapolis Looters

The death of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has sparked protests, riots, and looting across the city. As reported by Breitbart, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh used Thursday’s edition of his radio program to touch on the death of Floyd, whose pleas for help during his arrest went unanswered.

“Right now, in Minnesota, it seems like you can get arrested for opening a business but you can’t get arrested for looting one,” Limbaugh said. “But given what happened there, you have to understand the literal outrage that some of these people are feeling.”

Nevertheless, Limbaugh noted that “raucous laughter” being directed from the Republican Party toward the looters. In particular, Limbaugh pointed to a PJ Media story titled “Rioters Are So Angry About Police Killing That They… Stole Baby Clothes and Air Fryers From Nearby Target.”

Limbaugh also took aim at the media for casting the Minneapolis looters in the same light as protesters and linked the situation to the “grotesque incompetence” and “negligence” of Democratic governors. According to Limbaugh, the events of 2020 are “easy to understand” outside of the lens of politics, which he equates to corruption and blindness to “reality” and “truth.”

Limbaugh also addressed his anger at the Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s death.

“I hope these cops are dealt with good and hard. I can’t… I’ve seen the video like everybody else, and it makes me so mad I can’t see straight.”

As reported by Business Insider, a Minneapolis Target was looted on Wednesday evening. Videos and photos of the chaos were shared across social media, with depicted people running from the store with televisions, lamps, and vacuum cleaners. Eventually, looters began to smash the windows of the store, which culminated in a nearby AutoZone being set afire.

In response to the chaos and violence that ran into Thursday afternoon, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for peace and authorized the use of a central command to restore the city’s stability. Frey acknowledged the sadness and anger that drove the protests and called it “understandable.”

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that most of Wednesday’s protests were peaceful. He also claimed that the majority of the city’s community was not participating in the criminal activity and suggested some protestors were not from the city.

The Department of Justice is allegedly planning a comprehensive investigation into Floyd’s death, which appears to have ignited racial tensions in the city. While all four officers involved in the incident have been fired, none currently face criminal charges.