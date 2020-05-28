‘The Challenge’: Jenna Compono Talks Love And Elimination

After being eliminated from this season of MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness, Jenna Compono is opening up about the loss and her relationship with fellow competitor Zach Nichols, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

This season, Compono was noticeably distracted and spent more time focusing on her relationship drama back home than she did on the competition. During a recent episode, Nichols gave her an ultimatum: come home or break up. He told her he had found some messages from other men in her DMs and insisted she had cheated on him throughout their relationship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Compono appeared to put herself first by staying to compete then went on to dominate an earlier elimination. Unfortunately, Compono’s luck ran out during this week’s episode and she was sent packing after the first double female elimination. She went up against Aneesa Ferreira, who managed to pull off the win despite Compono’s best efforts.

“I honestly thought I was going to win that one,” she told EW, before admitting she was totally prepared to leave the show after Nichols told her to come home.

“I actually did pack my suitcase. I had it all packed and ready to leave and then Nany [González] told me, ‘Just think about it until the morning,'” she said. “And then that morning is when I decided to stay but I was all packed up and ready to go…before the Tori elimination. I talked to production, I was ready to be out.”

Compono went on to say that González was the reason she stayed as long as she did. González insisted that she’d regret quitting after the show aired.

“And she’s right. I mean, I have anxiety just watching it now. I would have regretted it really bad if I would have left. And that’s just not me. I’m not a quitter.”

As for her relationship with Nichols, the couple is still together. She said there was a bit of arguing after she returned home, but they have both realized that their approach to the situation was unhealthy in the moment. She said they’ve since signed up for therapy, and the relationship is better than it has ever been. She also added that she thinks competing with Nichols makes things a lot easier than competing separately since they have the space to communicate about other players and strategies.

She didn’t confirm whether they’ll be appearing on an upcoming season together, but it’s definitely possible.