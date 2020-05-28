Daniella Chavez Poses In Bed In Sexy Lace Lingerie

Blond bombshell Daniella Chavez tantalized her legion of fans yesterday with a boudoir photo that saw her looking smoking-hot in sexy lace lingerie. The steamy half-body shot showed the Chilean beauty sitting up in bed with a bouquet of pink roses on her lap. She wore a two-piece set that flaunted her shapely bust and round hips, showing off her perfect hourglass curves. The lingerie was a pale-pink shade that mirrored the color of her flowers. Daniella further played up her pastel outfit with a bold, hot-pink lipstick, giving off both sultry and demure vibes as she gazed into the camera with a coy look and provocatively parted lips.

The buxom Playboy model put her voluptuous assets on display in a plunging bra that fully exposed her deep cleavage. The item sported underwire demi cups that were tied together with a pair of tiny, crisscrossed straps in the front. The miniature cups were too small to censor her bust, relying on their see-through, lace hem to keep the look from becoming too NSFW. The dainty lace sported a chic floral print that added femininity to the number, and was adorned with a scalloped, fringe trim that further emphasized her generous curves.

Daniella coupled the push-up bra with a barely-there thong, which completely bared her hips thanks to its incredible high cut. While the item wasn’t showcased in detail in the seated pose, fans could notice that the teeny bottoms had a lacy triangle front, which was ornate with the same delicate trim that embellished her top. The piece featured a low waistline that fell far below her navel, leaving her trim midriff and flat tummy on display. The look was complete with thin side straps that sat low on her hip bones, accentuating her waist.

The sizzling blonde matched her makeup to her outfit, rocking shimmering pink eyeshadow in addition to the glossy shade on her full lips. Her elegant glam look also appeared to involve winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and sculpted eyebrows. She pulled up her long, golden tresses into a high ponytail, letting her sleek locks brush over her shoulders. A Glam Seamless tag on her post revealed that she was wearing hair extensions. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, luring the gaze to her beautiful features and flawless glam.

Daniella adorned her decolletage with a thin gold necklace sporting a teddy bear pendant. The model called attention to the detail with a suitable emoji in her caption.

The model was snapped at home, as indicated by the geotag on her post. The photo offered a peek into her bedroom, showing a glimpse of the white upholstered bed frame. The stylish interior also included a nightstand by the window, which was decorated with a white lamp shade and a matching cherub statue.

Needless to say, the upload soon became a fan-favorite, reeling in more than 130,100 likes and a little shy of 1,730 comments. Followers appeared to be loving the hot look, leaving plenty of gushing messages wherein they showered the model with effusive praise.

“You are so beautiful,” wrote one person, adding a heart and heart-eyes emoji.

“Fantastic baby,” read a second comment, trailed by two fire emoji and a pair of purple hearts.

“Not a day goes by that you don’t look beautiful and gorgeous. You always know how to make me smile,” penned a third Instagram user.