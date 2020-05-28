YouTube Star Saffron Barker Stuns In Cropped Tie-Dye Jumper & Shorts From Her Clothing Line

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to pose in an outfit taken from her new clothing range with In The Style. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to wowing fans with her ensembles and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 19-year-old stunned in a long-sleeved multicolored tie-dye cop top that displayed a hint of her midriff. She paired the ensemble light green high-waisted shorts that fell way above her knees. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace with a heart pendant, a couple of bracelets, rings, and a gold watch. She sported her wavy blond hair up in a messy bun and applied a coat of black nail polish to her short nails. For her makeup application, Barker looked to have put on a glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeliner.

In the image, she was captured from the knees up. Barker placed one hand above her hip and rested the other beside her. She pushed one leg forward and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile. Barker posed outdoors in front of the green nature and seemingly was enjoying the bright weather.

On Sunday, May 31, the YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — will be launching her clothing line with In The Style. On Instagram, Barker is giving the chance for her followers to win the whole range ahead of the launch.

She didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, on her YouTube channel, Barker has been spending the coronavirus pandemic at home with her family.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 98,000 likes and over 29,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“The range is insane! congratulations, love u xx,” one user wrote.

“This collection is the cutest,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“I actually need everything and I haven’t even seen it all yet,” remarked a third fan.

“Omg, this is so stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a short-sleeved peach crop top paired with matching high-waisted joggers that were rolled up from the bottom. To complete the outfit, Barker put on white-and-peach lace-up Nike sneakers. She sported half her wavy hair down and clipped the rest back. She kept her makeup looking fairly natural and looked to have applied a glossy lip. Barker posed outdoors and showcased the ensemble from different angles.