Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Showcases Her Fit Body In Tiny White Bikini

Model Jocelyn Chew treated fans to a view of her ridiculously fit figure in her latest Instagram update. She shared a snap from a recent photo shoot where she sported a small white bikini while posing in a bathroom.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 28-year-old has been part of several at-home shoots in recent weeks, and this snap was from her latest collaboration. Chew was photographed sitting on the edge of the bathtub in her own home. The marble tub was adorned with several plants, including one in a pot that hung from the ceiling, and had a large window beside it which allowed sunlight to shower in.

There was a white color motif to the shoot, as the Canadian-born model rocked an all-white ensemble. She was shot from the side as she rested her bottom on the edge of the bathtub along with her left leg, while her right leg was on the floor. Chew sat upright but had her head tilted down. Her long hair was worn down and it partially obscured her gorgeous face.

Chew wore a small white bikini which had side-string bottoms, and a tiny top that boosted up her cleavage. The former The Face contestant had on a white long-sleeve shirt that was draped down behind her back. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her toned legs and defined midsection, and her dark skin popped against the all-white setting. She tagged photographers Pixie Bella, and Jesse Allen in the caption of the alluring post.

Many of the fashion model’s 544,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy image, and more than 21,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Chew had over 130 comments and many were from fellow models. Popular Instagram model Devin Brugman left a couple comments. The post was flooded with emoji, with models Cindy Mello and Georgia Gibbs leaving fire and heart emoji in the replies.

“Hmmm…rockin the countertop pose…just sayin!!” one female follower commented.

“Those abs,” a fan wrote while adding a strong emoji.

“Absolutely stunning darling,” an Instagram user added.

“A freaking goddess,” an admirer wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Chew previously scintillated her followers with a topless sunbathing photo. The model was captured laying out in the sun on a patio bed with only a pair of bronze bikini bottoms on. She used her left arm to cover her breasts for the camera as her skin glistened in the sun. That sultry picture garnered over 45,000 likes and 450 comments from her adoring fans.