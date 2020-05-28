Raven Loso Nearly Spills Out Of Her Bikini Top While Taking A Dip In The Pool

Raven Loso knows how to keep her three million Instagram followers coming back for more. The model often shows off her bodacious curves in skintight and scanty ensembles, one of which she rocked in a new addition to her feed that was shared on Thursday afternoon.

The tantalizing Instagram share captured Raven enjoying a refreshing dip in the pool on a bright and sunny day. She was submerged from the chest down in the cool, turquoise water, offering her fans just a teasing glimpse of the itty-bitty bikini she was sporting, though the view seemed to be more than enough to get them talking.

Raven sent pulses racing in her barely there halter-style top that boasted a trendy tie-dye pattern in a bright color scheme of lime green, blue, and yellow. It had thin orange straps and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage bare and a scandalous amount of cleavage well on display. Her voluptuous chest nearly spilled out of the number’s minuscule triangle cups that covered up only what was necessary, resulting in an eyeful of underboob that added another seductive vibe to the sizzling shot.

The social media sensation sported a textured red bucket hat over her long braids to provide a bit of relief from the golden sun that spilled over her curvaceous figure and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to give her look a hint of bling. She also appeared to be rocking a simple makeup application that looked to include a clear lipgloss and thick coat of mascara.

In the caption of her post, Raven revealed to her audience that she did have a full-length photo of her skimpy swimwear look. She instructed them to share any emoji in the comments section if they wanted her to add the image to her grid, many of whom happily obliged. The upload currently has more than 1,100 comments that have been dominated by several emoticons including the flame and heart-eyed emoji, though some did take the time to also leave a compliment for the model’s stunning display.

“You look marvelous in this pic,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Raven was “the prettiest woman in a bikini.”

“Wow all I have in mind is you. You’re beautiful dear, your smile alone gave me joy, love you,” commented a third follower.

The photo has also racked up more than 25,000 likes since going live.

While Raven certainly loves to be outside in a bikini, she had an extra special reason to slip into one last week. The model went full bombshell in an impossibly tiny blue two-piece to celebrate her birthday while relaxing in the sand. Her fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it more than 59,000 likes and 3,000-plus comments to date.