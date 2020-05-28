Nicky Gile Goes Topless In Racy Snap While Soaking Up The Sun In Bali

Like many Instagram models, Nicky Gile has not been able to travel as much as she would like since the COVID-19 pandemic. Since she has not been able to visit interesting places, she has been thrilling her fans with snapshots from previous photoshoots from exotic locations. On Thursday, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared a post that featured her enjoying the beaches of Bali without her bikini top.

For her time in the water, Nicky wore a deep red bikini. The top featured tiny, triangle-style cups that left plenty of her cleavage exposed. The bottoms were also small with thin strings that wrapped around the sides of her hips.

Nicky’s post consisted of two snapshots that saw her standing in the ocean. The geotag indicated that the snap was taken in Uluwatu, Bali.

In the first snap, Nicky faced the camera. She held one hand behind her head while she ran her other hand through her hair. She flaunted her rock hard body as her wet skin glistened in the sun. The pose accentuated her hourglass figure. She gave the camera a sultry look as the waves splashed behind her.

Nicky turned up the heat in the second image, which saw her posing without her top. She held the skimpy piece in one hand, suggesting that she might have taken it off just seconds before the picture was taken. To keep the photo safe for Instagram, she held one hand over her breasts. She was looking off to the side with a slight smile on her face.

The model’s hair was wet and pulled away from her face. She appeared to go with a light application of makeup that included mascara, blush on her cheeks, and a rose shade of lipstick.

In the caption, Nicky wrote that the snaps were a throwback to her time in the country.

Her fans loved the snapshots, and many were eager to tell her what they thought of seeing her in the tropical location.

“My Goodness you’re an Heavenly Angel of beauty,” quipped one Instagram user.

“She’s the baddest on the gram she badder than Kylie Jenner,”joked a second admirer.

“Magnificent breathtaking gorgeous beauty stunning gorgeous body beautiful curves,” gushed a third follower.

“You look like a angel in the sun,” a fourth fan chimed in.

