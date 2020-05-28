Lindsey Pelas Stuns In A Plunging Gray Bodysuit

Lindsey Pelas wowed her 9 million Instagram followers with her latest sizzling uploads. On Thursday, May 28, the model posted a photo and several videos on her Instagram story flaunting her curves while wearing a skintight ensemble.

The light gray one-piece flaunted the blond bombshell’s “genetically gifted” assets. The sleeveless bodysuit boasted such a low-cut neckline that her ample cleavage and buxom bust were on full display, and were barely contained by the garment. The deep V neckline ended just below her chest.

The outfit clung tightly to her hourglass figure, showcasing her curvaceous derriere.

Lindsey took a selfie, which only further served to amplify her voluptuous chest. Her bust took center stage in the image, as her massive décolletage looked ready to spill out of the plunging neckline.

She took the picture with one hand, her arm holding out the phone to capture the sexy shot. Her other arm hung down by her side. She looked directly at the camera with what appeared to be an intense stare.

In the next two pieces of footage, Lindsey cradled her small white dog in her arms as she swayed her hips back-and-forth to the music blasting in the background. She told the pup she was getting ready for a photo shoot.

“Mommy’s gonna have a big shoot; are you excited?” she asked, rhetorically. “Is it gonna be sexy or what?”

Lindsey looked as if she wore a face full of makeup for the shoot, starting with her brown brows, which appeared to be shaped, groomed, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her sea green eyes.

Her feathery lashes curled upwards, nearly hitting her brow bone. Her upper and lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara, making the whites of her eyes stand out. Her lids looked to be swiped with black eyeliner.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout appeared to be outlined with a ruby red lipliner and filled in with a raspberry pink gloss.

She wore the BAHAMAS Instagram filter in the selfie image, which made her already tan skin look even more sun-kissed. For the clips, she used the Concealer effect, which made her skin look extremely smooth.

Her platinum blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back and shoulders in long, loose waves.

In addition to these tantalizing snapshots, Lindsey also recently shared an Instagram photo set of herself wearing a skintight, melon-colored dress that flaunted all of her curves.