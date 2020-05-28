‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Francesca Farago Poses In Skimpy Bikini Bottoms As She Launches Her Swimsuit Line

The reality star opened up about her new swimwear collection.

Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago is showing off pieces from her new swimwear line. The influencer and star of the racy Netflix dating experiment took to Instagram to model bikini bottoms from her newly launched Farago the Label swimwear line.

In a new photo posted to her social media page, Francesca, 26, was pictured wearing beige string bikini bottoms from her new, skin-baring line. The Vancouver-based reality star and entrepreneur paired the bottoms with a matching cropped top that she left mostly unbuttoned as she posed outdoors on a blanket.

In the caption to the post, Francesca tagged her new swimsuit line for her 4.6 million followers.

In comments to the post, fans and famous followers, including Diplo, reacted to Francesca’s eye-popping outfit.

“Send me a Farago care package,” the DJ and record producer wrote, to which Francesca cheekily replied, “[Diplo] These bottoms would look great on you.”

Other fans also commented on Francesca’s barely-there look and her stunning figure.

“Another day, another slay,” one fan wrote.

“That button holding on for dear life,” another added.

Francesca’s Too Hot to Handle fiance, Harry Jowsey, also chimed in on her smoking hot look.

“Wish I was that button” Harry wrote.

“U Are,” Francesca replied.

The new photo comes just as Francesca opened up about her new line in a video for Page Six. The sexy star told the outlet that her swimwear line was a long time coming. Francesca revealed that all of the pieces in the collection are made in Brazil from biodegradable and recyclable materials.

“It took months and months of research,” Francesca said of her line, which also includes an open-front one-piece style and “Romeo” swim trunks for men. “I really wanted to find an eco-friendly, sustainable, vegan company to produce the swimwear for me.”

In addition to talking about her line, Francesca also modeled several of her new swim styles, including the “Lucia” bikini bottom and top, which she said is named after her mom.

Francesca revealed that her fiance Harry’s favorites are the Punita Mita top and thong bottom because the set has “minimal coverage. The Too Hot to Handle star appears to be wearing the tiny Punita Mita bottoms in her new photo.

Francesca recently told Elle that she’s also testing out a sample bikini with the revealing “underboob” cutout fans saw on a frequently shared top on Too Hot To Handle, where the female stars often swapped suits during the month-long shoot for the reality show.

“I think I’m going to call it the ‘Too Hot’ top,” the Too Hot to Handle star said.